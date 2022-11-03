WORLD
Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize
MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Lisa made landfall, Wednesday, near Belize City, in the Central American nation of Belize.
The US National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph at landfall. The storm’s center was about 10 miles southwest of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph.
Belize’s National Emergency Management Organization said the storm was expected to come ashore between the beach town of Dangriga and Belize City, but warned that “residents across the country are reminded to be prepared.”
Einer Gomez, the assistant manager at Ramon’s Village Resort in San Pedro on Ambergris Caye, just off the coast of Belize, said a light rain had started to fall and there was some storm surge, but no high winds yet.
“All the guests that are in the beachfront units have been relocated” to less exposed rooms, and beach furniture had been secured, Gomez said. “Everyone is just waiting for it to pass.”
Lisa was forecast to cross Belize into northern Guatemala and then move into southeastern Mexico, by Thursday.
NATION
Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz formally received a sentence of life without parole, Wednesday, after families of his 17 slain victims spent two days berating him as evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman.
Cruz, shackled and in a red jail jumpsuit, watched Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer as she pronounced 34 consecutive life sentences — one each for the slain and the 17 he wounded — for the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in suburban Fort Lauderdale.
The judge’s voice broke as she read the first of the sentences, but her voice gained strength and volume she moved down the list. Cruz showed no emotion as she spoke.
Scherer had no other choice; the jury in Cruz’s three-month penalty trial voted 9-3, on Oct. 13, to sentence him to death, but Florida law requires unanimity for that sentence to be imposed.
The sentencing came after two days’ worth of parents, wives, siblings and other relatives of slain victims and some of the surviving wounded walking to a lectern 20 feet to address him face to face.
The judge commended the families and wounded who testified, calling them strong, graceful and patient.
