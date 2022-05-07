WORLD
Sri Lanka leader declares emergency amid protests
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s president has declared a state of emergency amid widespread public protests demanding his resignation over the country’s worst economic crisis in recent memory. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a decree declaring a public emergency effective, Friday. Sri Lanka is near bankruptcy having announced that it is suspending repayment of its foreign loans and its usable foreign currency reserves plummeting below $50 million. Rajapaksa’s announcement comes as protesters demonstrate near Parliament while others occupy the entrance to the president’s office demanding Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family quit, holding them responsible for the economic crisis.
NATION
Doctor jailed for prescribing opioids without medical reason
NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey doctor who authorities say described himself as “Candy Man” and “El Chapo of Opioids” has been sentenced to six years in prison for prescribing opioids without a legitimate medical purpose. Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Robert Delagente, of Oakland, will also have to serve three years of supervised release once he’s freed from prison under the sentence imposed, Thursday. Authorities have said Delagente failed to monitor patients for addiction and ignored drug screening tests to determine whether certain patients were taking illicit drugs. They also say he allowed patients to decide the strength and dosage for the drugs, and provided dangerous drug combinations.
