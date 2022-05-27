WORLD
China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS — China and Russia vetoed a UN resolution sponsored by the United States, on Thursday, that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea for its spate of intercontinental ballistic missile launches that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons.
The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13-2 and marked a first serious division among the five veto-wielding permanent members of the UN’s most powerful body on a North Korea sanctions resolution.
US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield appealed for unity before Thursday’s vote, calling North Korea’s six ICBM tests this year “a threat to the entire international community.”
NATION
Police: Man shoots, kills plumber he called for job
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A man has been charged with murder after a plumber called to the man’s home south of Tacoma was shot and killed, on Monday.
Jacques Dothard, 55, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and five counts of unlawful position of a firearm, on Wednesday, in the incident that left Tom Lorezca dead, KING 5 reported.
Dothard is being held on a $1.5 million bond.
South Sound 911 received a report of shots fired at a home in Spanaway around 8:30 p.m. The caller reported they could see a body in a truck where they heard the shots fired.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said Dothard called for a plumber because he had run over a drainpipe. When Lorezca arrived, Dothard accused him of hitting his gate, sheriff’s officials said.
