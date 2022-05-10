WORLD
Queen to skip Parliament opening for the first time in decades
LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament for the first time in more than 60 years as she continues to struggle with getting around. The palace said in a statement, Monday, that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend. Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend. Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly. Elizabeth last appeared in public during a service to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, her spouse of more than 70 years who died, last year.
NATION
Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected an effort to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year’s ballot because of their alleged roles in planning or attending the rally that led to the unprecedented attack on Congress, on Jan. 6, 2021. The ruling issued, Monday, means US Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot. The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that Gosar, Biggs and Finchem can’t hold office because of insurrection participation. The lawsuit cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution enacted after the Civil War known as the “disqualification clause.”
Chicago to expand access to abortions
CHICAGO — Chicago is providing $500,000 to increase access to abortion, particularly for poor people and people of color. Monday’s announcement by Mayor Lori Lightfoot came after a leaked draft opinion suggested the US Supreme Court will overturn a landmark 1973 decision and end the nationwide right to legal abortion. Lightfoot says the money will go to providers as well as organizations such as the Chicago Abortion Fund and Midwest Access Coalition, which provide lodging, transportation, meals and other support to people seeking abortions. Funding will be available for Chicago residents and people from across the US.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.