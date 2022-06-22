WORLD
UK to offer monkeypox vaccines to some gay, bisexual men
LONDON — British health officials will start offering vaccines to men who are gay or bisexual or have sex with men, who are at the highest risk of catching monkeypox, in an effort to curb the biggest outbreak of the disease beyond Africa. In a statement, on Tuesday, Britain’s Health Security Agency said doctors could consider vaccination for some men who are gay or bisexual and men who have sex with men at the highest risk of exposure, whom they defined as people with “multiple partners, (who participate) in group sex or (attend) ‘sex on premises’ venues.” To date, more than 99% of monkeypox cases in Britain are among men, mostly in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men.
Two Canadians found dead of knife wounds at Mexico resort
MEXICO CITY — Two Canadians — one of them sought by Interpol — have been found dead of knife wounds in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, the state prosecutor’s office said, Tuesday.
Prosecutors in Quintana Roo state, also home to resorts like Cancun and Tulum, said the man and the woman were found dead, Monday, at a hotel or condominium in the troubled resort, and a third person was reported injured.
There was no immediate information on their names or hometowns. “Global Affairs Canada is aware of the death of two Canadian citizens in Mexico,” the ministry said in a statement.
But prosecutors confirmed the male victim was on an Interpol wanted list for fraud charges.
NATION
Police investigating double killing in Auburn, Maine
AUBURN, Maine — The deaths of two people in an apartment in Auburn have been ruled homicides, state police said, Tuesday.
Investigators have begun to identify “persons of interest” and are working to track them down, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
The victims were identified Tuesday as Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn, and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut, officials said.
Investigators declined to say how the pair died.
Police were initially contacted, late Sunday morning. First responders arrived to find the two victims were dead.
