WORLD
Europol ordered to delete data not linked with crime
BRUSSELS — The European Union crime agency has been ordered by the 27-nation bloc’s data protection watchdog to erase information related to individuals with no proven link to crime.
The European Data Protection Supervisor said Monday that Europol was notified of the order, on Jan. 3, following an inquiry that started in 2019.
As part of the investigation, the EDPS said it reprimanded Europol, two years ago, “for the continued storage of large volumes” of such data, “which poses a risk to individuals’ fundamental rights.”
It said Europol has since introduced some measures but has not complied with requests to set an appropriate data retention period.
“This means that Europol was keeping this data for longer than necessary,” the EDPS said.
The watchdog said it imposed a six-month period for the assessment of new datasets and determine whether information can be kept. It gave the crime agency a 12-month delay to comply with the decision for data it received before Jan. 4.
“A six-month period for pre-analysis and filtering of large datasets should enable Europol to meet the operational demands of EU Member States relying on Europol for technical and analytical support, while minimizing the risks to individuals’ rights and freedoms,” said Wojciech Wiewiórowski, the EDPS supervisor.
NATION
Man accused of using app to arrange rape
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A man in Alabama was accused of trying to hire someone on a phone app to kidnap and rape a Wisconsin woman he met online, federal court documents show.
Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested, last week, in the north Alabama town of Hartselle on charges of attempted kidnapping and attempted coercion after a person who he believed was willing to assault a woman turned out to be a police officer working undercover online, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent.
Mann allegedly sent $75 through a payment app to cover expenses for the supposed abduction, the statement said, and was arrested, Wednesday. Mann has addresses in Hartselle but also listed addresses in metro Atlanta, where the would-be victim believed he lived, documents show.
Two public defenders named to represent Mann during the hearing did not return an email seeking comment, Monday.
A detective with the Owatonna (Minnesota) Police Department was monitoring a channel on the Kik app, on Dec. 29, when he saw a message from a user trying to hire someone to abduct an acquaintance in Wisconsin, the statement said.
