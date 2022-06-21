WORLD
Man who coordinated Honduras activist’s murder sentenced
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — The man convicted, last year, of coordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Cáceres was sentenced, Monday, to more than 22 years in prison.
A judge sentenced Roberto David Castillo Mejía to 22 years and six months in prison for the murder of Cáceres, a member of the Lenca Indigenous group who led opposition to a dam project in which Castillo Mejía was involved. He will be able to appeal.
In December 2019, seven men were sentenced to prison for Cáceres’ murder. Four men were sentenced to 34 years for the murder and 16 years for attempted murder. Three others received sentences of 30 years for their roles.
At the time, prosecutors said the killers acted on behalf of a company, Desa, that was building a dam being opposed by the activist. Castillo Mejía, who heads the project, was arrested, in 2018.
Castillo Mejía allegedly paid the hitmen, gave logistical support and provided resources to those already convicted, according
to prosecutors.
NATION
Two deputies disciplined after Bob Saget death investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Florida deputies have each been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted, officials said.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, Monday, that the two deputies were each suspended for 81 hours without pay.
“This case highlights how important it is to allow detectives in death investigations the time to ensure next of kin notifications are made before that information is disseminated to the public,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement.
One of the deputies told his brother about Saget’s death shortly after responding to the scene, and then the brother posted the information on social media, according to an investigation report. The other deputy, who was off-duty and not involved in the death investigation, told his neighbor about Saget’s passing, officials said.
Saget, 65, was found by a hotel security officer at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9 after he had failed to check out of the hotel and his family had asked for a well-being check. A medical examiner later determined that the “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” star had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.
