Bolsonaro welcomes artifact for Brazil bicentennial
SAO PAULO — The embalmed heart of the emperor who declared Brazil’s independence has returned to the South American nation for ceremonies worthy of a head of state as the nation prepares to celebrate its bicentennial.
The heart of Pedro I is contained in a golden reliquary that arrived from Portugal in a Brazilian air force plane. It was carried up the ramp of the presidential palace, where current president Jair Bolsonaro resides in Brasilia, on Tuesday, — in line with procedures afforded to visiting leaders on official state visits.
Pedro I declared Brazil’s independence, on Sept. 7, 1822, and imperial rule lasted until 1889, when the monarchy gave way to a republic.
Turkey says Greece harassed its jets during NATO mission
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey’s state-run news agency says Turkish officials have summoned the Greek military attaché and lodged a complaint with NATO after Greek jets allegedly harassed Turkish F-16s during a NATO mission. The Anadolu Agency said F-16s belonging to Greece harassed the Turkish jets by putting them under a radar lock during a mission over the eastern Mediterranean, on Tuesday. Turkey “gave the necessary response” and forced the planes to leave the area, Anadolu said, without elaborating.
Greece rejected the Turkish version of events.
Army Corps in Memphis names vessel in honor of engineer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A US Army Corps of Engineers river vessel has been named in honor of a civil engineer who worked in the Memphis division before he died of cancer, last year, officials said.
Corps officials christened the Survey Vessel Chasteen in a ceremony, Tuesday, on the Mississippi River, the Corps said in a news release, Monday.
The vessel was named after Darian S. Chasteen, who worked for 30 years on navigation, flood control and environmental stewardship in the expansive Memphis district.
Chasteen played a large role in the advancement of river engineering science “to help shape the Mississippi River into a safe, navigable waterway,” the Corps said.
The Chasteen is an enclosed cabin, 28-foot-long vessel with twin 300-horsepower engines. It is used for multibeam hydrographic surveys, velocity measurements and discharge measurements of the river, the Corps said.
