WORLD
Mexico ‘crime scene’ skulls turn out to be from A.D. 900
MEXICO CITY — When Mexican police found a pile of about 150 skulls in a cave near the Guatemalan border, they thought they were looking at a crime scene, and took the bones to the state capital.
It turns out it was a very cold case.
It took a decade of tests and analysis to determine the skulls were from sacrificial victims killed between AD 900 and 1200, the National Institute of Anthropology and History said, Wednesday.
Experts said, Wednesday, the victims in the cave had probably been ritually decapitated and the skulls put on display on a kind of trophy rack known as a “tzompantli.” Spanish conquistadores wrote about seeing such racks, in the 1520s, and some Spaniards’ heads even wound up on them.
NATION
Reality TV figure facing sex trafficking charge in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Police in Las Vegas say a rapper and former reality TV figure is facing a felony sex trafficking charge in an ongoing criminal investigation alleging that he used his large social media following to recruit women as prostitutes. Records showed, Wednesday, that Kevin Lamont Barnes Jr. was arrested, Monday, and released, Tuesday, without bail from the Clark County Detention Center pending a preliminary hearing of evidence, May 10. Barnes is 37 and uses the name Chopper. He was featured on the early 2000’s MTV reality series “Making the Band.” It’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Barnes became part of the hip-hop group Da Band, formed by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs.
Guardsmen who drowned on Texas border had no float device
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas National Guard member who drowned on the US-Mexico border while on duty was not equipped with a flotation device when he jumped in the Rio Grande to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across, state officials said, Wednesday.
Spc. Bishop Evans, who was missing three days before search crews found his body, Monday, was among the more than 6,100 guard members stationed on the border as part of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s massive border security mission known as Operation Lone Star. The mission has 43 flotation devices for guard members who are assigned to boat missions, Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer said. Evans was not a boat crew member.
Requests for more flotation devices were first made, in February, but have been delayed by supply chain issues, Suelzer told lawmakers in the Texas Capitol while facing questions about Evans’ death, low morale and equipment shortages that have rattled the yearlong mission.
