WORLD
Japan formally revokes Russia’s ‘most favored nation’ status
TOKYO — Japan has enacted a law formally revoking Russia’s “most favored nation” trade status over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of Russian military atrocities against civilians. The stripping of Russia’s trade status is part of sanctions announced, last month, by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that also include the expulsion of eight Russian diplomats and trade officials. The eight were taken by bus, on Wednesday, from the Russian Embassy to Tokyo’s airport, where they took a Russian government plane home. Japan is taking a greater role in the international effort against Russia because of its concerns about the impact of the invasion in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive.
NATION
Second man sentenced in Vermont visa fraud case
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The second of four men accused in a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant in Vermont using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money raised through a special visa program has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Seventy-three-year-old William Kelly, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., also was sentenced, Wednesday, to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $.8.3 million in restitution. He was an advisor to Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke resorts, who faces sentencing, later this month. Former Jay Peak ski resort president William Stenger was also sentenced, last week, to 18 months in prison in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.