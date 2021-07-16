WORLD
Iranian police find hidden bootleg wine
TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian police have uncovered bootleg wine hidden in a dry village well in the country’s west, state television reported on Thursday.
The report did not say how much wine was found in the incident Wednesday and if any suspects were arrested in the case.
The TV broadcast footage of police officers pumping out red wine from the well into a barrel, using a hose. The report said the incident happened in a village near the city of Khoramabad, some 235 miles southwest of the capital, Tehran.
Iranian police occasionally announce alcohol busts, though locally made bootleg vodka, other liquor and wines, as well as smuggled foreign brands are traded on the country’s black market.
Media outlets in this conservative nation, where alcoholic beverages are illegal and Muslims are banned from drinking alcohol, often carry reports about confiscations of bootleg booze.
EU likely to decide on Moderna COVID shot for children
AMSTERDAM — A top official at the European Medicines Agency said a decision on whether to recommend that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine be authorized for children is expected late next week. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally.
NATION
Police kill man carrying fake gun
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police fatally shot a man Thursday who was carrying what turned out to be a replica handgun on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, authorities said.
A woman was also injured during the incident, but the Los Angeles Police Department did not specify how she had been hurt. She was taken to the hospital.
Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. following reports of a man walking around with a handgun along the Walk of Fame. Officers arrived to find a man who matched the description and at least one officer fired their weapon.
Police did not say what prompted the shooting or whether any de-escalation methods were attempted first. It was not immediately clear how many officers opened fire, or how many times the man had been struck. No officers were hurt.
