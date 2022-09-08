WORLD
Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Thousands across Haiti demand ouster of PM
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Thousands of people in Haiti’s capital and other major cities organized new protests, on Wednesday, to demand safer streets, more affordable goods and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The occasional crack of gunfire mixed with the shouting and clapping of protesters as they marched through streets blocked by rocks, trucks and burning tires.
NATION
Man who killed Wisconsin doctor and her husband
gets life sentence MADISON, Wis. — The man convicted in the fatal shooting of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband in the school’s arboretum was sentenced to life in prison, Wednesday, without the possibility of parole. Khari Sanford abducted Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, at gunpoint from their Madison home, on March 30, 2020, and took them to the UW Arboretum where he shot both of them in the head. He was convicted of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the slayings. Sanford, 21, had been living with his girlfriend — the couple’s daughter — in their home until tensions rose over Coronavirus precautions. That prompted Potter and Carre to temporarily rent a place for Sanford and their daughter until they could find a permanent apartment. During sentencing, Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz told Sanford she didn’t know if he would ever “evolve into a person who cares about other human beings, will not harm or kill them,” the State Journal reported.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.