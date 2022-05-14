WORLD
Top EU diplomat hopeful for deal at Iran nuclear talks
WEISSENHAUS, Germany — The European Union’s foreign policy chief said, Friday, he is hopeful that stalled talks with Iran over the country’s nuclear program can reach an agreement.
The talks between Tehran and world powers are deadlocked in part over Iran’s demand for the United States to lift a terrorist designation on the country’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of Seven major economies in Germany, Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign policy, said an EU envoy visited Tehran this week for talks that had “gone better than expected.”
“The negotiations have been stalled for two months due to this disagreement about what to do with the Revolutionary Guard,” Borrell said.
NATION
Lawmakers want state control of gun sale background checks
DOVER, Del. — Delaware lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would put state law enforcement officials in charge of background checks for gun purchases.
A bill filed, Friday, would resurrect Delaware’s Firearm Transaction Approval Program, which was eliminated more than a decade ago when lawmakers voted to rely on the federal government’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.
