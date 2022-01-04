WORLD
Ontario shuts schools, indoor dining and gyms
TORONTO — All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of Coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario’s premier announced, Monday.
Premier Doug Ford also announced the closure of indoor dining. Gyms and cinemas will also close and hospitals have also been told to pause all non-urgent surgeries.
Ontario is seeing record new infections and there are concerns about hospital capacity.
NATION
Feds: Cocaine shipped to Rhode Island inside TV
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island man accused of taking possession of more than a kilogram of cocaine that had been shipped from Colombia inside an old television has been detained by federal authorities, federal prosecutors said, Monday.
Jomar Cruz-Aponte, 25, of Pawtucket, is charged with conspiracy to possess 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office in Providence.
Cruz-Aponte is due back in court, today. An email seeking comment was left with his federal public defender.
US Customs and Border Protection intercepted a package shipped to Rhode Island from Colombia, on Dec. 22, that according to shipping documents contained an “old TV without commercial value,” prosecutors said. But the tube-model TV was found to contain more than 1 kilogram of cocaine, prosecutors said.
