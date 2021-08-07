WORLD
Russia sees mortality hike in July
MOSCOW — Russia saw mortality rise at a faster pace last month amid a surge in Coronavirus infections, a senior official said Friday.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who leads the government’s Coronavirus task force, told the Tass news agency that Russia saw a 17.9% increase in mortality in July, year-on-year. She attributed the rise to swelling COVID-19 infections blamed on the more contagious delta variant.
In June, mortality rose by 14.1 over June 2020, according to the Rosstat state statistics agency.
Rosstat said 27,118 people who had Coronavirus died in June, about 43% more than the previous month. It marked the highest number of Coronavirus-related deaths since January, when the agency reported about 37,900 deaths of people with COVID-19.
NATION
Former Wisconsin judge to plead guilty to child porn charges
MADISON, Wis. — A former juvenile court judge in Wisconsin has reached a deal with prosecutors to resolve a host of child pornography charges filed against him earlier this year.
Court records show that former Milwaukee County Children’s Court Judge Brett Blomme agreed to plead guilty to two counts of distributing child pornography in federal court in Madison, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
The deal would resolve seven child pornography counts against him in state court. Each of those counts carries a maximum 25-year prison sentence.
According to a criminal complaint, the state Department of Justice began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.
