WORLD
Spaniards protest hate crime
21-foot-tall bronze figure was lifted off a pedestal and lowered to the ground. The removal marked a major victory for civil rights activists, whose previous calls to dismantle the statues had been steadfastly rebuked by city and state officials alike.
“It’s very difficult to imagine, certainly, even two years ago that the statues on Monument Avenue would actually be re- moved,” said Ana Edwards, a community activist and found- ing member of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom Justice & Equality. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the stat- ue’s removal last summer amid the nationwide protest move- ment that erupted after the murder of George Floyd by a po- lice officer in Minneapolis. But litigation tied up his plans until the state Supreme Court cleared the way last week.
The 21-foot bronze sculpture was installed in 1890 atop a granite pedestal about twice that tall. The sculpture stood among four other massive Confederate statues that were re- moved by the city last summer.
MADRID — Protests in Spain to denounce a rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ people went ahead on Wednesday after a high-profile case that had grabbed attention across the country took an unexpected twist.
Thousands gathered in Madrid and Barcelona three days after a young man told police that he had been brutally as- saulted by a group of hooded assailants in the Spanish cap- ital. He said that his unidentified aggressors used a knife to slash his lip and carve a homophobic slur into one of his but- tocks.
On Wednesday, however, the Interior Ministry said that the young man had amended his statement to investigators to say that he had consented to the wounds.
The police investigation remained open.
NATION
Gen. Lee statue comes down in former Confederate capital
RICHMOND, Va. — A statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee that towered over Richmond for generations was taken down, cut into pieces and hauled away Wednesday, as the former capital of the Confederacy erased the last of the Civil War figures that once defined its most prominent thoroughfare.
Hundreds of onlookers erupted in cheers and song as the
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.