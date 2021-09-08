WORLD
Government shelling of northwestern city in Syria kills four
BEIRUT — Government shelling of rebel-held areas in northwestern Syria killed four people, including a child and a woman, and wounded more than a dozen Tuesday night, opposition activists said.
The shelling of the city of Idlib came after several airstrikes hit the region that borders Turkey earlier in the day.
The artillery fire killed four people and wounded 15 others, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor.
The opposition’s Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, confirmed that four people were killed in Idlib, which is the provincial capital of a region that carries the same name.
NATION
Boy charged in assault on student
VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Georgia teenager faces juvenile charges after he attacked a student who was draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria, authorities say.
Video of the incident was recorded last week at Lowndes High School in the south Georgia city of Valdosta. It shows a male student charging across the cafeteria and jerking the flag from the second boy’s back as he falls to the floor. A third student tries to push away the attacker, who slams the flag into a garbage can.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told The Valdosta Daily Times that the juvenile had been charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.