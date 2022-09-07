WORLD
Chile’s Boric shakes up cabinet after loss
SANTIAGO, Chile — Chile’s President Gabriel Boric shook up his cabinet in an effort to relaunch his government less than 48 hours after he was dealt a resounding blow when citizens overwhelmingly rejected a new progressive constitution he had championed. Boric, 36, changed the leadership of six ministries in the first cabinet shake-up since he became Chile’s youngest president in March and has since suffered a precipitous plunge in his approval ratings. “I’m changing this cabinet, thinking about our country,” Boric said, qualifying the shake-up as “painful but necessary.”
NATION
Chicago-area police probe infant’s death
MONEE, Ill. — Police are investigating the death of an infant who succumbed to head trauma after his parents stopped at a suburban Chicago truck stop.
The two-month-old boy’s parents told officers that their son stopped breathing on Aug. 31 as they were sleeping in a semitrailer at the Petro Truck Stop in south suburban Monee, police said.
The child, Sevyn Simmons, died, Sept. 2, at Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
An autopsy found that the child died of head trauma, and his death was ruled a homicide, police said.
The child’s parents told officers the baby had not been ill, and they did not know why he quit breathing, police said.
