WORLD
Peru’s ‘Lord of Miracles’ canceled
LIMA, Peru — Peru’s most popular Roman Catholic procession, the Lord of Miracles, has been canceled for the second straight year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the archbishopric of Lima announced Tuesday.
The procession venerates a 17th century rendering
of Jesus Christ and in the past has attracted more than 100,000 people. It culminates when a giant replica is carried to Las Nazarenas monastery in downtown Lima where the original Lord of Miracles mural is.
It is only the third suspension in the history of the procession, following suspensions last year and in 1882 during a war with Chile, the archbishopric said. The Lord of Miracles is associated with protection in times of crisis, curing illnesses to protection from earthquakes.
NATION
Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a ‘strategic failure’
WASHINGTON — The top US military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the US-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.
Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee pointed to the testimony by Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as evidence that President Joe Biden had been untruthful when, in a television interview last month, he suggested the military had not urged him to keep troops in Afghanistan.
Milley refused to say what advice he gave Biden last spring when Biden was considering whether to comply with an agreement the Trump administration had made with the Taliban to reduce the American troop presence to zero by May 2021, ending a US war that began in October 2001.
