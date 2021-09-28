WORLD
Turkmenistan marks independence
ASHGABAT, Turk- menistan — Turkmenistan marked the 30th anniversary of its independence after the collapse of the Soviet Union with a military parade Mon- day that involved thousands of people and featured the country’s leader mounting a horse to greet the partici- pants.
The pomp-filled parade took place in Ashgabat, the capital of the gas-rich former Soviet republic in Central Asia. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov person- ally saluted the parade — first from an open-top car and then from a horse he rode across the square.
The event was organized with strict precautions.
Taliban issue no-shave order
KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban on Monday banned barbershops in a southern Afghanistan prov- ince from shaving or trim- ming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.
The order in Helmand province was issued by the provincial Taliban gov- ernment’s vice and virtue department to barbers in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.
During their previous rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban adhered to a harsh interpre- tation of Islam. Since over- running Kabul on Aug. 15 and again taking control of the country, the world has been watching to see wheth- er they will re-create their strict governance of the late 1990s.
Some indication came on Saturday, when Taliban fighters killed four alleged kidnappers and later hung their bodies in the public squares of the western city of Herat.
NATION
Goats get loose in Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — A herd of goats brought in to clear weeds got loose Monday, briefly becoming a thorn in the side of Atlanta’s tony Buckhead neighborhood.
Atlanta police responded after a driver called to report the goats were wandering in the road, news outlets re- ported.
