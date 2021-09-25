WORLD
Iraqi migrant dies near Belarus border, death toll up to five
WARSAW, Poland — An Iraqi migrant died near Poland’s border with Belarus and another was hospitalized with COVID-19, Polish border guards said Friday.
The death raises to five the number of fatalities among migrants who are trying to cross into European Union member states Poland and Lithuania from Belarus through an area of thick woods and bogs.
The Iraqi migrant died despite efforts to revive him. Polish officials have attributed the earlier deaths to hypothermia and exhaustion.
Border guards posted on their twitter account that one of a group of Iraqi migrants who were apprehended some 500 meters inside Poland from its border with Belarus died of a probable heart attack.
Human rights organizations are concerned with the plight of the migrants — mainly from Iraq and Afghanistan — who are trying to reach the EU.
UK government seeks injunction against climate protestors
LONDON — The British government is seeking a legal injunction against climate protestors who blocked the entrance to Europe’s busiest ferry port Friday to highlight the climate crisis and fuel poverty in the UK.
Vehicles were stuck in lines as more than 40 protesters from the climate group Insulate Britain blocked the main road into the Port of Dover. The English Channel port handles 17% of the UK’s trade in goods.
Police said officers made 39 arrests.
Environmental activists, many of them students taking time out from school, staged rallies around the world on Friday to call for tougher action on climate change.
NATION
Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man
WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists on Friday called for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, but has declined further comment. Police have declined comment except for a press release posted on Facebook.
About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside Woodson Terrace police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.
“We were outraged by the vile and despicable behavior of the Woodson Terrace police officers,” activist Zaki Baruti, who compared it to the use of dogs to attack civil rights protesters in the South in the 1960s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.