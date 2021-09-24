WORLD
BP, Exxon warn of supply issues in UK
LONDON — The British government sought to ease concerns Thursday of a fuel crisis after oil giants BP and ExxonMobil-owned Esso warned they had to ration supplies and close some gas stations as a result of a truck driver shortage.
BP said it was reducing gasoline and diesel deliveries and that a “handful” of its stations were closed. ExxonMobil said the labor problem affected a “small number” of the businesses it operates with supermarket chain Tesco.
“The driver shortage is a very serious issue that needs urgent government and industry action to resolve; however, we urge people not to panic buy,” trade body Logistics UK said.
Court acquits associate of Italy’s ex-premier of Mafia deal
ROME — An appeals court in Palermo, Sicily, acquitted a close associate of former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi on Thursday of having negotiated with the Mafia during the 1990s.
In 2018, a lower court convicted Marcello Dell’Utri, who had been a senator for Berlusconi’s right-wing Forza Italia party, of acting as a liaison between Italian state institutions and Cosa Nostra bosses in Sicily and gave him a 12-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors alleged Dell’Utri was part of purported efforts to convince mobsters to stop a bombing campaign, which had included targets like the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, in exchange for authorities easing up on Mafia crackdowns and loosening particularly rigid prison conditions for top mobsters.
But the appeals court in Palermo ruled that Dell’Utri had done no such thing.
NATION
Police arrest man in Subway shop robbery caught on video
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Police arrested a man who allegedly took a Subway shop employee’s purse during an Illinois robbery attempt that was caught on surveillance video.
The case garnered attention this month after video of the Subway shop employee fighting with the man was posted online. The Subway store’s owner then suspended the employee from work.
Rockford police said a 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 5 robbery attempt. He’s charged with armed robbery.
Employee Araceli Sotelo, 20, told The Rockford Register Star earlier this month that she was working alone on Sept. 5 at the sandwich shop when a man came in with a gun and demanded money.
