Brazil’s Bolsonaro skips Congress’ Independence celebration
BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro skipped a congressional celebration of the country’s independence bicentennial, on Thursday, a day after he used the national festivities as a campaign event for his reelection.
His absence on short notice added to a rift with top congressional authorities and Supreme Court justices who themselves had broken a long tradition by avoiding Wednesday’s Independence Day celebrations — a military parade that Bolsonaro had turned into a rally of his supporters in the capital, Brasilia.
Tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters took the streets of Brasilia, Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, on Wednesday, to show their backing for the president, though he trails former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the polls ahead of October’s elections.
Greek police don’t find migrants reported at Turkish border
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greek authorities say a search-and-rescue operation has failed to locate a large group of migrants on an islet on the Greek side of a river that runs along the border with Turkey, which is a major crossing point for people illegally entering Europe.
A police statement, Thursday, said repeated efforts to locate the migrants, whose presence on an islet in the Evros River was reported by Turkish authorities, were fruitless.
An earlier police statement had said that the migrants had been located. A police spokeswoman later said that statement had been wrongly phrased, and that the information it contained had been based on what the Turkish authorities reported.
Relations between regional rivals Greece and Turkey are at a low point, and Athens routinely accuses Ankara of encouraging migrants to cross illegally into Greek territory. Turkey in turn accuses Greek authorities of illegally turning back migrants who have made it over to the Greek side, without allowing them to apply for asylum.
Last month, a group of 38 migrants was found on a Greek islet after several days of reports that they were being pushed from one side of the border to the other.
US may expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility
NEW YORK — US officials are considering broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against monkeypox, possibly to include many men with HIV or those recently diagnosed with other sexually transmitted diseases.
Driving the discussion is a study released, Thursday, showing that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infections are in people with other sexually transmitted infections.
Dr. John T. Brooks, chief medical officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s monkeypox outbreak response, said the report represents a “call to action.”
Currently, the CDC recommends the vaccine to people who are a close contact of someone who has monkeypox; people who know a sexual partner was diagnosed in the past two weeks; and gay or bisexual men who had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks in an area with known virus spread.
