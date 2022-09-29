WORLD
Judge seeks Puerto Rico power company debt restructuring
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered a fresh round of mediation talks aimed at restructuring more than $8 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company as it struggles to recover from Hurricane Fiona.
In addition, US District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain allowed a federal control Board that oversees the island’s finances to go to court to determine how much money bondholders should receive as they seek to recover their investments.
The Board warned earlier that any expenses linked to debt repayment would be passed along to the power company’s 1.47 million clients.
NATION
Missing hiker found dead
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — A woman reported missing, last weekend, while hiking in Cave Creek has been found dead, authorities said, Wednesday.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson was located around 8 a.m., and there was no apparent signs of foul play.
It will be up to the county medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.
Authorities said a volunteer searcher discovered the body about 200 yards away from a trailhead in the popular Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area in Cave Creek, a nearly 2,200-acre county park about 40 miles north of Phoenix.
Patterson’s family said she was an avid hiker and was last seen leaving her residence to go hiking around 7:30 a.m., Sunday.
