WORLD
Saudi Arabia’s powerful crown prince is named PM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was appointed prime minister, on Tuesday, by royal decree.
The crown prince, who is heir to the throne held by King Salman, already wields wide powers and is seen as the kingdom’s day-to-day leader.
The royal decree appointing him as prime minister was carried by the Saudi Press Agency. It said King Salman will continue to chair the Cabinet meetings that he attends.
The 37-year-old crown prince, widely known by the acronym MBS, has taken the lead on Vision 2030, the kingdom’s wide-ranging plan to transform its economy and end its dependency on oil.
He is associated with the October 2018 killing of Saudi journalist and critic Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. US intelligence found that the crown prince likely approved the killing.
NATION
Washington announces more aid for Pakistan
The United States is boosting aid for Pakistan’s flood relief efforts with $10 million, in addition to the already announced assistance of $56.1 million. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement, on Tuesday, that the announcement followed a meeting the previous day between the country’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. Currently, the Biden administration is the biggest contributor of aid to cash-strapped Pakistan, which has struggled to provide tents, food and other supplies for hundreds of thousands of people living in makeshift camps after being displaced by record-breaking floods that have killed 1,638 people since mid-June.
Student’s ‘death notebook’ was withheld
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A high school principal failed to tell police about a student’s “death notebook” that was found, last year, and disclosed earlier this month only after the same student threatened to shoot a classmate, the mayor said, Tuesday.
While prosecutors declined to file any charges, Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat told a news conference a “total lack of communication” had led to a situation that rattled some parents.
“There is no reason for this not to have been reported other than a mistake in judgment,” he said.
Police began an investigation, earlier this month, after a student at Hewitt-Trussville High School threatened to shoot someone with a bow and arrow, officials said. During the probe, police learned the same student had compiled a “death notebook” that was based on a television show and contained the names of about three dozen students to harm.
