WORLD
At least nine killed as Iranian protests spread over woman’s death
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
At least nine killed as Iranian protests spread over woman’s death
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally, Thursday, by The Associated Press.
The scope of Iran’s ongoing unrest, the worst in several years, still remains unclear as protesters in more than a dozen cities — venting anger over social repression and the country’s mounting crises — continue to encounter security and paramilitary forces.
To prevent protests from spreading, Iran’s biggest telecom operator largely shut down mobile Internet access again, Thursday, said Netblocks, a group that monitors Internet access, describing the restrictions as the most severe, since 2019.
NATION
New Mexico candidate removes gun-for-$100 donations offer
SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico’s Republican nominee for secretary of state has removed an online campaign notice that offered the chance to receive a tactical firearm in return for $100 donations to her campaign. The gun “giveaway” notice on a Facebook campaign website for candidate Audrey Trujillo appeared to run afoul of a state prohibition on the use of raffles to raise funds for an individual running for office.
Contacted, Thursday, by The Associated Press, Trujillo said that she was removing the gun giveaway notice out of concern it might be out of compliance. Trujillo is challenging incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver for New Mexico’s top elections regulation post.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.