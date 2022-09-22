WORLD
Amnesty says Egypt trying to cover up violations
LONDON — Amnesty International accused Egypt, on Wednesday, of attempting to cover up a decade of “unrelenting violations of human rights” in order to improve its international standing ahead of hosting the world climate summit.
Egypt’s human rights record has come under intensified scrutiny ahead of the November global COP27 summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh. Dozens of international rights groups have called on Egypt to end its crackdown on civil society and protect freedom of expression.
Wednesday’s 48-page report by Amnesty urged the Egyptian government to implement changes and stop abuses, citing a relentless clampdown on dissent, rollback of personal freedoms and mass incarcerations after President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi came to power, in 2013.
NATION
Man pleads guilty to dousing ‘Bewitched’ statue in red paint
SALEM, Mass. — A man will be sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to vandalizing the “Bewitched” statue by dousing the Salem, Massachusetts tourist attraction with red paint over the summer.
The 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but a Salem district court judge suspended the sentence on conditions the man repay the cost of repairing the damage inflicted on the bronze statue, The Salem News reported, Tuesday.
The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery — as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom — sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon.
In June, a prosecutor said the man was “going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested,” and was held on bail. His attorney said he had been living in a shelter for two weeks since his marriage ended, and had been looking for a new job.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct, which will be dismissed after 30 days.
The statue was erected in the city famous for the 1692 witch trials, in 2005, despite protests from some who said it trivializes the tragedy of the trials.
Florida highway covered in Coors Light beer after semi crash
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A Florida highway had to temporarily close, Wednesday, after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a silver sea of beer cans.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m., in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The pileup began when one semitrailer clipped another while changing lanes, officials said. That forced other semis to brake, but one failed to stop and collided with a pickup truck and another one of the stopping semis.
