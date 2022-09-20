WORLD
Earthquake hits Mexico
WORLD
Earthquake hits Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A magnitude 7.6 earthquake shook Mexico’s central Pacific coast, on Monday, killing at least one person and setting off a seismic alarm in the rattled capital on the anniversary of two earlier devastating quakes.
There were at least some early reports of damage to buildings from the quake, which hit at 1:05 p.m., local time, according to the US Geologic Survey, which had initially put the magnitude at 7.5.
It said the quake was centered 23 miles southeast of Aquila near the boundary of Colima and Michoacan states and at a depth of 9.4 miles.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that the secretary of the navy told him one person was killed in the port city of Manzanillo, Colima when a wall at a mall collapsed.
NATION
Prosecutors: Inmate confessed to killing four women in 1990
CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis-area prosecutors say a convicted murderer serving a life sentence for killing a man, in 1995, has confessed to strangling four women five years earlier. Prosecutors from Lincoln, St. Charles and St. Louis counties, which was where the victims’ bodies were found, said Monday that Gary Muehlberg, a 73-year-old inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center in southeastern Missouri, confessed to the 1990 killings.
They say he did so after O’Fallon police Detective Jodi Weber reopened one of the cases and linked the woman’s death to Muehlberg through DNA testing. Muehlberg was sentenced to life in prison, in 1995, for the killing of Kenneth Atchison.
Prosecutors say Muehlberg agreed to cooperate in exchange for them not pursuing the death penalty.
