WORLD
Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims
IZIUM, Ukraine — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said, Friday.
The site near the northeastern city of Izium, recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest discovered in Ukraine.
Zelenskyy spoke in a video he rushed out just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery. He said more than 440 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims was not yet known.
Digging in the rain, workers hauled body after body out of the sandy soil in a misty pine forest near Izium. Protected by head-to-toe suits and rubber gloves, they gently felt through the decomposing remains of the victims’ clothing, seemingly looking for identifying items.
Associated Press journalists who visited the site saw graves marked with simple wooden crosses. Some of the markers bore people’s names and had flowers hanging from them.
Before digging, investigators with metal detectors scanned the site for explosives, and soldiers strung red and white plastic tape between the trees.
Zelenskyy said hundreds of civilian adults and children, as well as soldiers, had been found near Izium’s Pishchanske cemetery after being tortured, shot or killed by artillery shelling.
NATION
Teens arrested for replica pistol at high school
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Three teenagers were arrested, Friday, in Clackamas County, Oregon, after a school resource officer was alerted to a social media video post showing them holding what appeared to be a gun in a school restroom, authorities said.
Deputies arrived within two minutes at Clackamas High School and arrested two teens who were seen in the video.
The school was placed on lockdown while authorities identified and arrested a third student who was involved, according to a statement from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies recovered a realistic-looking replica pistol, the statement said.
The lockdown was lifted and no students or staff were injured.
Northern Colorado air quality downgraded by EPA
Stricter air quality regulations are coming for northern Colorado businesses after the Environmental Protection Agency, on Friday, downgraded the area to a category for “severe” violators of ozone standards. Drivers may have to be pay higher gas prices too. That’s because the reclassification prohibits the sale of conventional gasoline within one year. The Colorado area was one of six areas to get downgraded by the EPA along with the Chicago area; the Dallas-Forth Worth and Houston areas in Texas; parts of Connecticut, the New York-New Jersey-Long Island area and the Morongo Band of Mission Indians in southern California.
