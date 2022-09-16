WORLD
London mourners brave nine-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
LONDON — Thousands of mourners are waiting for up to nine hours in line to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles past Tower Bridge, on Thursday. But those in it said the nine-hour wait was worth it and authorities provided amenities like portable toilets to ease their wait. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died, a week ago, at age 96. Buckingham Palace also released details of plans for the queen’s funeral, on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the 1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
NATION
Reward grows in search for Nevada wild horse killers
ELY, Nev. — The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot, last fall, in eastern Nevada about 70 miles west of the Utah line.
Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead within 600 yards of each other on Nov. 16 in Jakes Valley about 30 miles west of Ely and 2 miles south of US Highway 50.
A fifth horse was still alive but wounded so severely it had to be euthanized, the US Bureau of Land Management said.
