WORLD
Haiti to raise fuel prices, setting off street protests
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti announced steep increases in fuel prices, on Wednesday, despite fears the move would crush an already frail economy, push even more people to flee the country and unleash the sort of protests that have often paralyzed the capital.
The government-set price of a gallon of gasoline is to increase from 250 gourdes ($2) to 570 gourdes ($4.78), while diesel will go from 353 gourdes ($3) to 670 gourdes ($5.60) and kerosene from 352 gourdes ($3) to 665 gourdes ($5.57).
The government said prices are rising because it can no longer afford to heavily subsidize fuel like it once did. Previously, Haiti received all its petroleum under Venezuela’s Petrocaribe program, which ended, several years ago. Since then, the government authorized local distributors to import fuel and has subsidized their purchases.
Protesters against the price hike blocked roads throughout Port-au-Prince, on Wednesday, with rocks, burning tires, metal gates and even a bed frame, leaving the normally bustling capital void of traffic. Schools and businesses including banks also shut down as columns of black smoke rose across the city.
Marc André, a 28-year-old moto-taxi driver, said he night sell his bike and cross the border into the neighboring Dominican Republic to look for a construction job.
“The price I’m going to charge, most people won’t be able to afford it,” he said. “It’s best for me to leave the country.”
The government did not say when the new fuel prices would go into effect, but tweeted that “prices in Haiti are significantly lower than those on the international market.”
NATION
Ex-deputy gets life for killing three people
AUSTIN, Texas — A former Texas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole for killing his ex-wife, teenage stepdaughter and the stepdaughter’s boyfriend.
Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced after pleading guilty to capital murder, Tuesday, in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. Broderick rammed his vehicle into his ex-wife’s house and shot dead all three people inside.
Prosecutors set aside a possible death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea.
The ex-deputy killed the three during a custody visit with his son, whom he didn’t shoot. Stephen Broderick was free on bond at the time of the shooting after being charged the year before with the sexual assault of a child and losing his job as a result.
Stephen Broderick was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device, but state District Judge Karen Sage ordered the removal of the device five months after his release, the Austin American-Statesman reported. Prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charge as part of Broderick’s plea deal. Amanda and Alyssa Broderick’s family said the dismissal denied justice to Alyssa, who was the victim of the sexual assault.
