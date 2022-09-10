WORLD
Brazil: Man killed by co-worker
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:01 am
BRASILIA, Brazil — A supporter of Brazil’s president used a knife and an axe to kill a backer of the main opposition leader after an argument about politics, weeks ahead of presidential elections, according to police.
The killing occurred on Wednesday, the day of Brazil’s independence bicentennial, near the town of Confresa, Mato Grosso state, in Brazil’s central-west region, a stronghold of President Jair Bolsonaro.
The 24-year-old suspect, who was not identified, killed Benedito Cardoso dos Santos, a 42-year-old farm worker who supports presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police said. Da Silva, a former president, is the main challenger to Bolsonaro ahead of a first round of voting, on Oct. 2.
The two men in Mato Grosso worked together and got into a fight over the candidates they supported, according to the suspect’s account. He alleged that dos Santos attacked him first and tried to stab him.
NATION
Minnesota businessman gets life for 1993 fatal stabbing
MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota businessman was sentenced to life in prison, Friday, for fatally stabbing a woman nearly three decades ago after the investigation into her death was revived by DNA advances and genealogy.
Jeanne “Jeanie” Childs, 35, was found stabbed dozens of times in a Minneapolis apartment, in June 1993.
Fifty-six-year-old Jerry Westrom was convicted, last month, of first- and second-degree murder in her death. Westrom, who has maintained his innocence, will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years in prison.
