French activists pose as employers to expose racism
PARIS — French anti-racism activists who telephoned temporary employment agencies posing as a construction firm that wanted to hire only “European” workers say that more than one-third of the firms agreed to help with the discriminatory search.
SOS Racisme, a national association of anti-discrimination groups, released audio recordings Friday of some of the calls made in May to 69 Paris-region temp agencies. The government promised to summon the companies in question in response.
During the calls, activists pretended to work for a fictitious construction firm seeking manual laborers for a building site. They explained they were seeking only laborers with “European profiles,” suggesting not people of color.
“If there’s absolutely no trace of this type of exchange, we can do what is necessary,” said a woman who answered one of the calls, according to the recordings.
An employee at another agency was recorded saying: “I’m making a note to myself so I can propose the profiles you want.”
“But I can’t say it will be this color or that community. That’s too complicated,” she added.
Discrimination on the basis of color, gender, nationality, sexual orientation or religious belief is illegal in France.
Feds won’t seek charges against cop in Jacob Blake shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they won’t file charges against a white police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last year.
Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in Kenosha in August 2020. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests. An Illinois man shot three people, killing two of them, during one of the demonstrations.
State prosecutors decided not to file charges against Sheskey in January after video showed that Blake had been armed with a knife.
The US Department of Justice launched its own investigation days after the shooting.
