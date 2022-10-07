WORLD
Belarus hands journalists prison terms
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Belarus hands journalists prison terms
TALLINN, Estonia — A Belarusian court, on Thursday, sentenced four journalists at country’s largest independent news agency to lengthy prison terms on charges widely seen as politically motivated.
Four reporters of the BelaPAN news agency were handed prison terms ranging from four to 14 years in prison, and the charges against them included treason and forming an extremist group, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.
Belarusian authorities outlawed BelaPAN as extremist, in August 2021. The news agency, founded, in 1991, extensively covered the months-long protests that erupted in Belarus after election officials handed President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term after the 2020 presidential election that the West denounced as rigged.
The four journalists stood trial behind closed doors in the Minsk regional court. They have been in custody for over a year.
NATION
Second man convicted in Whitmer plot sent to prison
A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor, in 2020, was sentenced to four years in prison, Thursday.
Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. But his prison term was longer than the sentence given to another man who had quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty much earlier. He will get credit for the two years he has already spent in custody.
Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes. Investigators said the group’s goal was to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and incite a US civil war — the “boogaloo” — before the 2020 presidential election.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.