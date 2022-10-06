WORLD
Suicide bomber strikes at a center of Taliban power
KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bomber struck at a center of Taliban power, Wednesday, setting off a blast at a government ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul and killing at least four people.
The explosion went off in the afternoon as workers and visitors were praying inside a mosque of Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry, which is responsible for security and law enforcement in the country. At least 25 worshippers were injured, a Taliban official said.
The attack inside a fortified compound dealt a serious blow to the Taliban, who have been trying to project control and strength since they seized power, in August 2021.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the extremist group Islamic State, the main Taliban rival, has carried out a series of attacks, including in mosques, as part of a long-running insurgency. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.
Seoul’s reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground, Wednesday, during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the US territory of Guam.
The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. Their concern that it could be a North Korean attack only grew as the military and government officials provided no explanation about the explosion for hours.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said no injuries were reported from the explosion, which involved a short-range Hyumoo-2 missile that crashed inside an air force base on the outskirts of the city.
A Joint Chiefs of Staff official, who spoke on condition of anonymity during a background briefing, said the missile’s warhead didn’t explode during the crash and that the fire was caused by burning rocket propellant. The official said the missile fell soon after liftoff and that no civilian facilities were affected.
NATION
Alabama pastor indicted on charges of rape, sex abuse
MOBILE, Ala. — A south Alabama pastor was arrested, Tuesday, after being indicted on rape and sex abuse charges, news outlets reported.
A grand jury indicted Gregory Renee Adams, 64, on five counts of rape, two counts of sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse by force, according to court documents. Two of the charges involved victims who were between the ages of 12 and 16, according to the indictment. Jail records show that Adams was arrested, Tuesday.
Dennis Knizley, an attorney representing Adams, declined to comment Wednesday, saying he had not yet seen the indictment.
Police said the investigation began after several victims came forward. The case was sent to a grand jury which returned the indictment, the first step in sending the case to trial.
