WORLD
In first speech as Prince of Wales, William champions wildlife at summit
LONDON — Prince William delivered his first speech as heir to the British throne at a wildlife protection summit Tuesday, signaling that the royal family will continue to champion environmental causes as King Charles III is forced to step back from front-line campaigning.
William delivered the keynote speech at the United for Wildlife global summit in London, addressing some 300 representatives of law enforcement agencies, conservation groups and corporations that are working to combat the trade in illegal wildlife products, which is estimated at $20 billion annually.
The prince and his Royal Foundation created United for Wildlife, in 2014, to protect endangered species from the illegal trade in goods such as elephant ivory and rhinoceros horn. Working with organizations that target money laundering and other forms of organized crime, the group says it has trained over 100,000 people and contributed to some 250 arrests and 200 seizures of illegal animal products around the world.
The natural world is a gift everyone should protect, William told the gathering.
NATION
Judge tosses charges against seven people in Flint water crisis
A Michigan judge dismissed felony charges, Tuesday, against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires’ disease.
The judge’s dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court, in June, unanimously said a different judge acting as a one-person grand jury had no authority to issue indictments.
Judge Elizabeth Kelly rejected efforts by the attorney general’s office to just send the cases to Flint District Court and turn them into criminal complaints, the typical path to filing felony charges in Michigan. It was a last-gasp effort to keep things afloat.
Girl, boyfriend arrested in father’s stabbing death
LINCOLN, Neb. — Police in Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln have arrested a 15-year-old girl and her 16-year-old boyfriend in the stabbing death of the girl’s father.
Officers called, Monday afternoon, to the apartment of 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer found him dead with stab wounds, police said in a news conference, Tuesday.
Gilmer’s teenage daughter made the 911 call and told dispatchers she arrived at the apartment after school to find her father injured and unconscious, police said. The girl was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after police questioned her.
Police later arrested her boyfriend on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree murder.
Formal charges against the teens are expected to be filed, today, when they are both expected to be charged as adults, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said.
Police said they found a weapon believed to have been used in the killing inside the apartment. Investigators don’t yet have a motive for the killing, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.