WORLD
2,700-year-old toilet found in Jerusalem was a rare luxury
JERUSALEM — Israeli archaeologists have found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city, authorities said Tuesday.
The Israeli Antiquities Authority said the smooth, carved limestone toilet was found in a rectangular cabin that was part of a sprawling mansion overlooking what is now the Old City. It was designed for comfortable sitting, with a deep septic tank dug underneath.
“A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date,” said Yaakov Billig, the director of the excavation.
“Only the rich could afford toilets,” he said, adding that a famed rabbi once suggested that to be wealthy is “to have a toilet next to his table.”
La Palma island’s volcano roars again
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands — A volcano that has already destroyed nearly 1,000 buildings on a Spanish island increased its explosive power Tuesday, roaring louder and spewing thicker lava out of its main vent.
The volcanic eruption started on Sept. 19 and has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.
The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said Tuesday that activity in the La Palma volcano had become “explosive, with falling pyroclasts and bombs.”
According to Involcan’s calculations, the volcano has emitted at least 250,000 tons of sulfur dioxide and 35 million cubic meters of magma.
The island’s tourism chief, Raúl Camacho, said Tuesday the island remained open for tourists and that areas affected by the volcano were about 10% of the island.
NATION
Crematorium owner charged with improper disposal of bodies
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — A suburban Detroit crematorium owner who had already lost his mortuary science and mortuary science establishment licenses has been charged with improper disposal of bodies.
O’Neil Swanson was arraigned Monday in Washtenaw County district court, the Michigan Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.
Authorities began investigating the company after the state received an anonymous complaint of heavy smoke issuing from the chimney, bodies stored improperly while awaiting cremation, and bodily fluids leaking onto the facility’s floor.
