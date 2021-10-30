WORLD
Puerto Rico police go on strike
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Some 1,900 police officers across Puerto Rico went on strike, Friday, to demand a better public pension plan, authorities said.
Puerto Rico’s police department has more than 11,500 officers that serve an island of 3.3 million people. They do not receive Social Security or health insurance upon retirement, obtaining only some 30% to 40% of their salary.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the US territory will be in a better position to address the officers’ demands once it emerges from a bankruptcy-like process to restructure a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt load.
UK’s queen is advised to rest
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ recommendations to take on only light duties and not travel, Buckingham Palace said, Friday.
The decision comes days after the 95-year-old sovereign underwent medical tests and spent the night at London’s King Edward VII’s Hospital, her first such stay in eight years. Elizabeth has continued to work since then and will press on with desk-based duties, but will skip the Nov. 13 Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, an event meant to honor the British and Commonwealth men and women who have fought wars, disasters and pandemics to protect and defend the nation.
NATION
Anti-Trump group takes credit for tiki torch stunt
NORFOLK, Va. — The anti-Donald Trump group The Lincoln Project took credit, Friday, for five people appearing with tiki torches at a Charlottesville campaign stop by Virginia’s GOP candidate for governor, a stunt recalling white supremacists who descended on that city amid violence in 2017.
Charlottesville TV station WVIR covered the campaign stop and reported candidate Glenn Youngkin was inside a restaurant when the group dressed in matching hats, khakis and white button-down shirts appeared beside his campaign bus. The former private equity executive and political newcomer is in a close race against former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe as Tuesday’s Election Day nears.
Photos showed the group holding large tiki torches. Their appearance recalled two days of chaos in August 2017, when white supremacists gathered in the college town for a “Unite the Right” rally ostensibly to protest the planned removal of a Confederate monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.