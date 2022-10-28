WORLD
UN nuclear agency to probe Russia claim of ‘dirty bombs’
UNITED NATIONS — The UN nuclear chief says he is sending inspectors to two locations in Ukraine where Russia alleges that activities related to the possible production of “dirty bombs” is taking place. Rafael Grossi said in a statement, Thursday, that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency will be traveling, this week, to the two sites, which are under IAEA safeguards, following a written request from the Ukrainian government.
The statement says: “The purpose of this week’s safeguards visits is to detect any possible undeclared nuclear activities and materials related to the development of dirty bombs.’ ”
NATION
NY Post fires employee for Internet updates
NEW YORK — The New York Post fired an employee, on Thursday, for a series of “vile” postings that appeared on the newspaper’s website and Twitter feed. The postings included calls for the assassinations of political leaders, and violent and racist statements falsely attributed to Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for New York governor. The Post said the statements were quickly removed. The newspaper did not give any details about who the employee was and how this person was able to use the public accounts in this way. The Post called the comments falsely placed on its accounts “vile and reprehensible.”
