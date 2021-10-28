WORLD
France threatens to block British fishing boats
PARIS — France announced Wednesday that it will bar British fishing boats from some French ports starting next week if no deal is reached with the UK in a dispute over fishing licenses — and suggested it may restrict energy supplies to the Channel Islands as well.
Since the UK left the economic orbit of the European Union at the start of the year, relations between London and Paris have become increasingly frayed.
France vehemently protested the decision last month by the UK and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the EU Dozens of other French fishing boats did get such a license.
NATION
Florida penalizes school districts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state of Florida has withheld funding from two school districts over their Coronavirus mask mandates, flouting threats from White House officials who warned that such penalties would violate federal law.
School officials in Alachua and Broward counties on Wednesday said the state docked school Board salaries and overall funding in amounts equal to federal aid packages meant to blunt the state’s sanctions on mask requirements. This month, more than $164,000 was withheld from the Alachua school district and more than $455,000 was withheld from Broward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.