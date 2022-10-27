WORLD
Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Gunmen have attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. Wednesday’s attack came as thousands of protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman’s death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade.
State TV blamed the attack on Sunni Muslim extremists, who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past. It appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque, the second holiest site in Iran.
NATION
Seven adults, girl arrested in case of man, 19, found slain
INDIANA, Pa. — Authorities say eight people have been arrested in the case of a 19-year-old man taken from his western Pennsylvania home, last week, and later found stabbed to death in a rural area.
State police and prosecutors in Indiana County said seven adults ranging in age from 18 to 21 were taken into custody on charges of kidnapping to facilitate a felony and/or conspiracy in the death of 19-year-old Hayden Garreffa. A 14-year-old girl was also arrested.
“Criminal homicide charges will be filed pending further investigation,” Trooper Cliff Greenfield told reporters, Tuesday.
Greenfield said Garreffa was staying with a relative in Buffington Township and was taken away from there in a minivan, Thursday. He said the victim was autistic and departed without his cellphone and medication, both of which “he never would have left behind.”
His body was found two days later in Brush Valley Township with stab wounds in the upper body, neck and head.
