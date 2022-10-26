WORLD
South Sudan says 2 million people affected by flooding
JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan’s government says at least 2 million people have been affected by heavy flooding since the start of this year, with many left in search of dry ground.
The East African country of 12 million people struggles with flooding as it continues to recover from five years of civil war and ongoing intercommunal violence.
“Eight out of the 10 states in South Sudan are currently flooded, and over 2 million people are internally displaced and have lost their livelihoods,” said Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth, over the weekend.
NATION
US Justice Department sues Idaho city over water pollution
BOISE, Idaho — The federal government is suing a small Idaho town near Grand Teton National Park for dumping toxic waste from its sewage treatment plant into a stream that feeds several scenic rivers in the region.
The lawsuit from the US Department of Justice was filed in Idaho’s US District Court, on Monday. The federal government contends the city of Driggs violated the Clean Water Act by dumping effluent with too much e. coli and ammonia or otherwise violated wastewater permit rules more than 2,600 times over the last seven years.
The effluent was released into Woods Creek, which flows into the Teton River, Henry’s Fork, the Snake and Columbia Rivers on its way to the Pacific Ocean. The Teton River and Henry’s Fork are renown fly fishing locations, drawing anglers from around the world. The violations, if proven, could put the city of about 2,100 people on the hook for more than $160 million in fines.
