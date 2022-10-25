WORLD
Egypt releases former politician in latest prisoner pardon
CAIRO — Egyptian authorities announced, Monday, the release of a former parliamentarian and lawyer from prison, the latest in a series of high-profile detainees to walk free amid intensified international attention over its human rights record.
Tarik el-Awady, a member of Egypt’s presidential pardon committee, first announced the release of lawyer Ziyad el-Elaimy, early Thursday. Videos of the freed lawyer hugging family and friends were later shared by el-Awady and other activists on social media.
Egypt has pardoned dozens of prisoners in recent months with its human rights record coming under growing international scrutiny ahead of the country’s hosting of the UN climate change summit, set to begin Nov. 6.
El-Elaimy, a founding member of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party and eminent activist during the country’s 2011 uprising, was arrested along with seven others, in 2019.
Military vehicles crash, leaving one soldier dead, three injured
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — A crash involving two military vehicles claimed the life of one soldier and injured three others at a Pennsylvania military training area over the weekend, officials said.
The crash happened, Saturday, at Fort Indiantown Gap, about 25 miles northeast of Harrisburg, where the Pennsylvania National Guard has its headquarters, guard officials said in a news release.
Killed in the crash was Spc. Mackenzie L. Shay, 20, of New Castle, the officials said. Shay was a 92F, Army Petroleum Supply Specialist, assigned to the 28th Infantry Division’s Company G, 128th Brigade Support Battalion.
Three other service members were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released, officials said.
