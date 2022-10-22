WORLD
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes in Damascus
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy and windy. High around 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 22, 2022 @ 6:15 am
WORLD
Syria reports Israeli airstrikes in Damascus
DAMASCUS, Syria — Israel carried out an airstrike on the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs, late Friday, in the first such attack in more than a month, state media reported. There were no casualties in the strikes.
The Syrian military said later that several Israeli missiles were fired toward some military positions near Damascus. It said Syrian air defenses shot down most of the missiles, adding that there was only material losses.
Residents in the capital earlier said they heard at least three explosions.
Syrian state TV said Syrian air defenses responded to “an Israeli aggression in the airspace of Damascus and southern areas.”
NATION
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask
HAMILTON, Miss. — Four people linked to viral video footage of Mississippi day care employees using a scary mask to frighten young children are facing charges of felony child abuse, and a fifth person faces two misdemeanor counts, authorities say.
The daycare’s owner, Sheila Sanders, is not facing charges. She has said that at least four of the employees were fired after the video came to light.
The videos — one filmed, in September, and another, this month — were posted on social media. They show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton, an unincorporated community in northeast Mississippi, wearing a Halloween mask similar to the one in the “Scream” movies and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.”
Children can be seen bawling, cowering in fear and at times running from the masked employee. Another employee gives directions, singling out which children have acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown screaming inches away from children’s faces, the video showed.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.