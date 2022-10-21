WORLD
Security forces kill at least 60 as protests engulf Chad
N'DJAMENA, Chad — Chadian security forces opened fire on anti-government demonstrators in the country’s two largest cities, Thursday, killing at least 60 people, the government spokesman and a morgue official said.
Authorities imposed a curfew after the violence, which came amid demonstrations in the central African nation against interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby’s two-year extension of his power.
Thursday’s unrest was unprecedented in Chad, which saw little public dissent during the previous regime of Deby’s father, who ruled for more than three decades until his assassination, last year.
NATION
Four still hospitalized at burn centers after bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Four people remain hospitalized in Wisconsin burn centers with injuries from a bonfire explosion, last week, during a party in the Town of Maple Grove, authorities said, Thursday.
The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened, late Friday, when a 55-gallon drum that was a quarter full of a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was placed on the fire.
The sheriff’s office said some of the victims are listed in critical condition, but wasn’t specific.
Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about about 25 miles north of the scene of the explosion.
The sheriff’s office said it will not pursue any underage drinking violations in order to get witnesses to come forward. Authorities have said as many as 40 current and former Pulaski High School students were at the bonfire.
