WORLD
UK: Protester calls assault at Chinese Consulate ‘barbaric’
LONDON — A Hong Kong protester, on Wednesday, described getting pulled into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester, England, and beaten up by several staff members during an incident that has escalated tensions between Britain and China.
Bob Chan said he and others were holding a peaceful antigovernment protest outside the consulate, on Sunday, when masked men came out, tore down the protesters’ banners and dragged him inside the buildings gates.
Speaking during a news conference in London, Chan rejected the Chinese government’s claim that he had illegally entered the consulate’s grounds and threatened its security.
“The attack only stopped when police pulled me outside,” he said.
British lawmakers, including former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith, have urged the UK government to expel any Chinese diplomats involved. Chan’s supporters alleged the Chinese consul general in Manchester and other Chinese diplomats took part in the reported assault.
NATION
Court agrees to expedite fishermen’s case against whale rule
PORTLAND, Maine — A federal appeals court agreed to expedite a lawsuit by fishermen over new rules intended to protect rare whales.
The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is appealing a judge’s rejection of the lawsuit to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. The fishermen asked for the court to expedite the case, and the court agreed to do so, on Tuesday.
The lobster fishermen sued the National Marine Fisheries Service to try to stop the regulators from placing the new restrictions on fishing. They appealed after a judge denied their request, last month.
Ex-UCLA student linked to extremists gets prison term
WASHINGTON — A former UCLA student who stormed the US Capitol while waving a flag promoting a far-right extremist movement has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for his role in a mob’s attack on the building.
Court records show that a federal judge also sentenced Christian Secor to three years of supervised release after his prison term. Secor was a follower of “America First” movement leader Nicholas Fuentes.
