WORLD
After days of acrimony, Italy’s Meloni and Berlusconi meet
ROME — Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi sought to put days of acrimony behind them, Monday, by meeting privately and presenting a united front as they seek to form Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II.
Officials from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties issued a joint statement saying the meeting, held at Meloni’s Rome headquarters, was carried out in a spirit of “unity of intentions and maximum cordiality and collaboration.”
The readout aimed to halt a slew of negative headlines about perceived fractures in the center-right coalition before formal consultations on forming a new Italian government begin, which are expected, later this week.
Germany launches new program to help at-risk Afghans
BERLIN — The German government is launching a new program to help to bring about 1,000 people who are at risk of persecution in Afghanistan to Germany, each month. The program is part of an agreement between the three governing parties. It provides a formal structure for the way German authorities were already handling applications from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover, last year.
Officials said, Monday, the program is aimed at Afghan citizens who are at risk because of their work for women’s and human rights. Also eligible are journalists, scientists, political activists, judges educators and those persecuted for their gender, sexual orientation or religion. Applicants will need to be nominated for the program by civil society groups approved by the German government.
NATION
Up to 20 arrested after striking truckers block plant exits
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor, Monday, and prevented some employees from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said.
More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Mass., in the early morning and stopped about 100 employees from leaving, Police Chief Matthew Ahl said in a statement.
Police spent two hours negotiating with picketers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.