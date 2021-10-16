WORLD
Russia adds more publishers to list of ‘foreign agents’
MOSCOW — Russian authorities, on Friday, added two publishers to their list of foreign agents, in what critics say is an ongoing effort to sideline reporting critical of the government.
Putting a media organization on the list requires it to identify its stories as produced by a foreign agent, a term that carries strong pejorative connotations and implies increased government scrutiny.
The Justice Ministry said it had added Moscow Digital Media, which publishes the analytical online journal Republic, and RS-Balt, which operates the news portal Rosbalt, to the list.
Russian law allows organizations and individuals determined to be involved in unspecified political activity that receive funding from abroad to be declared foreign agents.
Hundreds march in Puerto Rico, outraged over power outages
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — More than a thousand people outraged over ongoing power outages in the US territory of Puerto Rico prepared to march, Friday, to decry how the lack of electricity has affected their health, work and children’s schooling.
Many of them demanded the ouster of Luma, a private company that took over the island’s transmission and distribution of power on June 1. Some also are angry at Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, which owns and operates generation units that have been breaking down in recent weeks largely due to a lack of maintenance and repair.
NATION
California OKs new protections for sea turtles
SACRAMENTO — California has added the Pacific leatherback sea turtle to its endangered species list, guaranteeing more protections for a rapidly dwindling population.
The world’s largest turtle species have been on the federal endangered species list since 1973. But scientists now know more about how crucial California is to their survival, according to Catherine Kilduff, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
A subpopulation of leatherback sea turtles hatch on beaches in Indonesia. Once fully grown, they swim nearly 6,000 miles to eat jellyfish off the California coast. Adult leatherback sea turtles weigh an average of 1,000 pounds.
Scientists say these sea turtles have declined by about 5.6% in California each year for the past three decades.
