WORLD
Elephant kills South African man
HARARE, Zimbabwe — A 71-year old South African tourist was trampled to death by an elephant “in full view” of his son at Zimbabwe’s Mana Pools National Park, the country’s parks agency said Thursday, days after another fatal encounter with an elephant occurred in a separate park.
A “tuskless” female elephant this week charged the tourist and his 41-year-old son as they took a morning walk in the park, Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, told The Associated Press.
Mana Pools is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its splendid setting along the Zambezi River and surrounding flood plain teeming with elephants and other wildlife.
Michael Bernard Walsh, a veterinarian from Cape Town, was a “loyal tourist” who had been visiting Mana Pools “almost every year” for the past 35 years, said Farawo.
The father and son duo had left their car about 40 meters from the scene of the incident. “Because of age, unfortunately, the old man couldn’t escape to the vehicle. His son watched as the elephant killed his father,” said Farawo.
NATION
Pagans motorcycle leader sentenced for illegally having gun
NEWARK, N.J. — A New York man characterized as a leader of the Pagans motorcycle gang was sentenced to 33 months, or more than two and a half years, in prison on Thursday for illegal gun possession.
The US attorney’s office in Newark described Keith Richter, 62, as the national president of the Pagans Motorcycle Club, a group formed in the late 1950s that federal law enforcement considers to be a gang engaged in violent crime and trafficking drugs and weapons.
According to a criminal complaint, Richter traveled from his home on Long Island to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in February to attend a party. Acting on information that Richter was in possession of a firearm, law enforcement pulled over the car in East Windsor, New Jersey, as he was returning and discovered a loaded Ruger handgun in the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.