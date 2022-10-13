WORLD
France orders gas station workers back
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron promised the situation in the country’s gas stations will soon be back to “normal” as the government started requisitioning some workers at ExxonMobil’s Esso gas stations amid an ongoing strike that is making life difficult for French drivers.
“The question everyone is asking is: when will we return to normal? That will be within the next week,” Macron told France 2 television, on Wednesday evening.
The situation has been prompted by “social conflicts in two companies, Exxon and Total, which made big profits” from high oil and gas prices amid the global energy crisis that was aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, he said.
Macron called on the “responsibility” of both the companies’ leadership and workers’ unions.
NATION
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
WATERBURY, Conn. — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.
The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for claiming the massacre was staged. It came in a lawsuit filed by the relatives of eight victims. An FBI agent who responded to the shooting was also a plaintiff. Jones now believes the shooting was real, but he says he had a right to publicly question whether it happened. A Texas jury, in August, ordered Jones to pay $50 million to the parents of another slain child.
